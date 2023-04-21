Snoop Dogg gives major update on his Universal biopic directed by Allen Hughes

American rapper Snoop Dogg's much-anticipated untitled biopic is all set to go on the floors soon, confirms director Allen Hughes. Speaking to a publication on Tuesday night at the premiere of his upcoming FX docuseries Dear Mama, which chronicles the lives of late rapper Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur, Allen said that Snoop's biopic is next on his schedule and he is super excited to start the project this summer.

"He surprised me with that biopic," Hughes said about the film, which is being billed as a "definitive" take on the 51-year-old's life and career. "I can't wait to go back to the hood and do a hood story that becomes inspirational. That's what I get from him."

Looking at the rapper, who was posing for pictures at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with his wife Shante Broadus and their sons Cordell and Corde, Allen continued, "Who's more beloved than him in the world? He's got such a special energy and I can't wait to do it."

When asked who'll be playing Snoop in the biopic? Allen said, "That's the million dollar question," before jokingly adding, "It'll probably be a Brit."

Speaking about the biopic at the premiere, Snoop said, "With the biopic, I'm looking forward to people seeing this right here, this love story," while hugging his wife.

He added, "To see the love that I have for my music career, the people that have inspired me to love, just watching it all unfold. Coming to a theatre near you."

Back in November, it was first announced that Snoop's biopic is in the works at Universal Pictures. The film marks the first project under Snoop's newly formed Death Row Pictures, with Joe Robert Cole set to write the script. Snoop will produce the project along with Hughes and Sara Ramaker.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," Snoop said in a 2022 interview. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE