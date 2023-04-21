Ghosted review roundup: Critics ghost this Chris Evans, Ana de Armas movie

Ghosted's reviews are here. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' romantic comedy action film has clearly not pleased critics. It holds a rating of 29 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, and that is only after 7 reviews. The film is directed by Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher and has the two stars as lovers who experience a rift in their relationship when a secret comes out. The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, who used a story by Reese and Wernick. In Ghosted, Evans' Cole falls in love with Sadie (Armas). But he later discovers that she is a secret agent.

Ghosted's official synopsis read, "Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

Here are some of Ghosted's reviews:

The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote, "Featuring not a single convincing element or exchange, this fiasco plays like a wannabe-Knight and Day exercise in eliciting annoyed reactions: groans for its awful one-liners, exclamations for its moronic plot twists, and eyerolls for its terrible CGI and desperate cameos. It feels like ChatGPT wrote it, and the fact that it didn’t is all the more damning for those who did."

Paste Magazine's Jesse Hassenger wrote, "Ghosted, as it turns out, is not strictly a romantic comedy. This is not necessarily a dealbreaker, because even at its cutest, it’s rarely funny. No, it belongs to a peculiar subgenre making the rounds on streaming services with money to burn: the vaguely tone-deaf big-star caper revival. Evans and de Armas have already dabbled in it with Netflix’s The Gray Man, and a cast member from Red Notice, which this movie even more closely resembles, makes a cameo here."

Solzy at the Movies' Danielle Solzman was one of the kinder reviews. She wrote, "Ghosted is elevated by the chemistry between Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as they are always fun to watch and might very well become this generation's Tracy and Hepburn."

