Salman Khan remembers late composer Wajid Khan with a heavy heart on 'Radhe' set

Salman Khan, who share a special bond with music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, recently, got emotional while he was having a chat with Sajid and Sohail Khan on the shooting set of 'Radhe'.



Its been a week since Salman returned to the sets to complete his upcoming movie 'Radhe'. The actor himself shared the news, by posting a glimpse of himself from the sets. As per the reports, on October 6, Salman, Sohail and Sajid were chatting onset, when the brother of the late singer told Salman about Wajid's birthday on October 7, at that moment after hearing that, the 'Dabangg' actor got emotional and looked at the sky, and remembered his late friend.



Afterwards, the cake was arranged on the set to celebrate Wajid's birthday, ''Salman, Sohail and I looked up at the moon and felt that Wajid is watching over us.'' Sajid said.

On October 7, Sajid shared a video on his Instagram account, where the three of them can be seen celebrating the birth anniversary of the late Wajid Khan.''Happy birthday Wajid : grt musician grt soul mind blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar @beingsalmankhan @singer.muskaan @wajidkhan_live @sohailkhanofficial #bollywood #music''. Sajid captioned the post.

Sajid-Wajid got their first break with Salman Khan's 'Pyar KiyaTo Darna Kya' in the year 1998. Since then, they shared a superb equation and delivered an outstanding work with the actor in his films like ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.



Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan died due to kidney-infection related complications on June 1.