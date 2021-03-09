Priyanka Chopra who is stuck in London, finally reunites with husband Nick Jonas; check pic

Stuck in London for over a month now, Priyanka Chopra now has family to her relief as husband Nick Jonas flew in for her lady love. Nick was busy with a few projects in Los Angeles but he flew in to London as soon as he wrapped up work.

Priyanka went to London to start shooting for her upcoming project but everything came to a halt after the new strain of coronavirus proved to be more lethal than before. It ended up in lockdown being enforced across the country.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a picture featuring Priyanka, her mother and his parents. He wrote, “After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!” Priyanka had also shared the same picture on her handle and had written, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in ‘Text For You’ with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has ‘Matrix 4’ with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.