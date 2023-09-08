Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah says she wants to slap Kangana Ranaut

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to get physically violent with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who she feels has “no respect for people”. She said that if she ever gets a chance, she would like to slap the actress for talking sh** about Pakistan without having “any knowledge”. Nausheen made these controversial statements during her chat with Momin Saqib, on the chat show Had Kar Di.

Kangana doesn't respect people says Nausheen

On the chat show, Nausheen Shah said that Kangana has “no respect for other people, and should keep her focus on her acting, controversies and ex-boyfriends.”

When asked on the chat show if there was any actor from Bollywood she would like to meet, Nausheen immediately said Kangana and added, "The way she says sh*t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction… focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not."

Kangana is an extremist says Nausheen

She further added, "How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?'"

Nausheen then went on to praise Kangana's acting prowess but called her an “extremist.”

