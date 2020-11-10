Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American photographer's new book

Popular singer Miley Cyrus recently share did a nude shoot for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra.



In the photo, which Mohindra shared on his Instagram page, Miley can be seen lying in a yellow coffin wearing a blonde wig. The singer's arms are folded across her chest as she sneers at the camera. Yellow and white flowers cover her modesty.



Mohindra posted the image on Instagram, and in the caption said proceeds from sales would go to Cyrus` Happy Hippie Foundation that helps homeless LGBTQ youth.

The blurb for the book says it "includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book".

Cyrus has also posed on the cover of the book dressed as the devil, and has written the foreword.



Later this month, Cyrus will release her seventh studio album titled 'Plastic Hearts'.