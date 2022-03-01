Milan Fashion Week: Avanti Nagrath becomes first Indian model to open Versace show

Indian model Avanti Nagrath caught everyone’s attention as she walked the ramp at Milan Fashion Week for the Versace show.

She’s become the first Indian model to have opened the Versace show at Milan. The model who opens the show is usually the one who leads the lineup, and for Avanti to do it in the same show where supermodels including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski also walked the ramp is huge.

Speaking to ETimes, Avanti Nagrath said, "The feeling hasn't sunk in yet and I don't think it will, ever.”

On Donatella Versace, Avanti said, "She’s an absolute gem. A true inspiration. Even though she’s an icon she is extremely sweet and humble. A legend.”

Avanti Nagrath is related to Pranavi Kapur, popular designer, textile conservationist and a NIFT National Awardee.