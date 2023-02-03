Gillian Anderson invites women to share sexual fantasies. Here's why

British-American actress Gillian Anderson is on a mission to compile the sexual fantasies of women around the world. The fantasies will then be collected in a book from Bloomsbury Publishing. Anderson, the winner of two Emmys and two Golden Globes for her performances in The X-Files and The Crown, took to Instagram to announce the project. She shared a video and wrote, "I’m launching a major exploration of women and sex – and I want to hear from YOU. Help us to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations by writing me a letter starting with, Dear Gillian."

In the accompanying video, Anderson exhorted women around the world to share their most intimate sexual fantasies that they have not shared with anyone. "As women, we know that sex is more than just sex. But so many of us don't talk about it. Our deepest most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us. Until someone comes along with the key," she began.

Women of all ages and backgrounds can anonymously submit their erotic fantasies to Gillian on a given link (www.deargillian.com) and address the letters 'Dear Gillian'.

"Well here is your key. I am curating a book of your anonymous letters to me. A book exploring how women think about sex because sex is about womanhood and motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure, and pain. Let's open up this conversation together and create something revelatory," she added.

Writing in The Guardian, Gillian, who is also known for playing the role of sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix's Sex Education, revealed her objective behind the request. She said it all began when she read Nancy Friday's My Secret Garden: Women’s Sexual Fantasies, a book that similarly collected women's fantasies. It was Gillian said "testament to the fact that women enjoyed as rich and diverse an erotic inner life as men did. Finally, here was a book in which ordinary women and girls – “you, me and our nextdoor neighbour” – were talking honestly about arousal, masturbation, sexual dreams, and desires. In their minds, nothing was off limits, even a neighbour’s alsatian."

But even so, even after the sex-positive feminist movement in the 1970s, Gillian had to wait half a century (after the book became available in the UK) to finally get her hands on the tome. She noted that many fantasies in the book had an undertone of the repressed sexual desires of women despite the fact that the topic was no longer taboo in the western world.

She said when Sex Education came out, she was asked whether women come to her to share their sexual issues or fantasies. They don't, she said, and that is what gave her the idea for the book, "My Secret Garden for the 21st century, so to speak – that would be revelatory and profound, and inclusive across the board."



