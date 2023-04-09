William and Kate's little Prince Louis makes his Easter Sunday church debut - see pics

The entire British royal family stepped out for the Easter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. This year is special as Kate Middleton and Prince William's little boy, Prince Louis, made his debut at the Easter Sunday service.

Louise walked out with her mother and father and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to attend the annual traditional o church service. George and Charlotte made their debuts at the event in 2022.

The entire family was twinning in blue outfits. The Prince and Princess of Wales were looking stunning as they followed the tradition of wearing blue. For the Sunday service, Kate wows in the bright blue Catherine Walker knee-length coat dress. She accessorised her outfit with a matching hat and clutch bag, which added more elegance to her look.

Meanwhile, William was wearing a dark-coloured suit. Speaking of their kids, all three were looking adorable. Prince George was wearing a dark colour suit, twinned with her father. Meanwhile, Louise was looking cute in her cute shorts. Princess Charlotte was wearing a coat dress.

Louis's Easter debut comes a few months after he walked out with his parents for the Christmas Day church outing.





King Charles also attended the Sunday service, along with Queen Consort Camilla. The duo wore matching blue outfits. Also, this is the first Easter after Queen Elizabeth's death.



Meanwhile, a new book has claimed that Kate Middleton has allegedly said that her walkabout with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the "hardest" thing she’s had to do.

Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson wrote in his book, Our King, that the Princess of Wales felt uncomfortable because of the ''ill feeling'' the couple had with each other while they walked out. Read the full story here.

