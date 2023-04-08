Kate Middleton called the walkabout with Harry, Meghan after Queen's death the ‘hardest’ thing

Things have not been very pleasant between William and Harry for years now. But leaving everything behind, the two brothers walked out with their wives to greet the public gathered outside Windsor Castle after the death of their beloved Queen Elizabeth.



However, now a new book has claimed that Kate Middleton has allegedly said that her walkabout with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was the “hardest” thing she’s had to do.



Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson wrote in his book, Our King, that the Princess of Wales felt uncomfortable because of the ''ill feeling'' the couple had with each other while they walked out.



''Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson writes, per the Daily Mail.



The public appearance of the couple came two days after the Queen's death.



In the book, Jobson revealed that the outing was proposed by William as he wanted to show a united front in the public after the monarch's death.



Just a few months after the death of the monarch, the Duke of Sussex revealed all the dark and hidden secrets about his royal life. Harry, who stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 along with his wife Meghan, revealed explosive details of his fight with his elder brother Prince William.



Recalling the incident, Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he "came at me."

"It all happened so fast, so very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," said Prince Harry in the viral passage.



William then left and said, "You don’t need to tell Meg about this."