/The Boroughs: Netflix cancels Duffer Brothers produced show after season one- Here's why

The supernatural mystery series The Boroughs, which premiered on May 21 on Netflix, has reportedly been cancelled after season one. The series produced by the Duffer Brothers (creators of Stranger Things) has been cancelled despite an ensemble cast and positive reviews. Let's delve in to know the exact reason behind the abrupt pull on the show.

Why The Boroughs has been cancelled by Netflix?

Despite bringing in good numbers with almost 19 million views as per reports, Netflix had to pull the plug on The Boroughs, which was planned for three seasons. However, in later episodes, the viewership dropped significantly, and other reasons also include a hefty production budget due to its visual-effects-heavy storyline. Ultimately, Netflix assessed that it could not sustain long-term growth for its expensive budget.

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Despite having a star-studded cast, the show could not pull a huge crowd and ultimately had to be cancelled. Netizens took to social media platforms, and many expressed their views on it. One user wrote, “I'm 3 episodes into The Boroughs, and I'm confused why they cancelled this. Probably viewers are declining, but also it has had 0 marketing."

Another user wrote, “Unbelievable. Why??? This was an amazing show. The Boroughs. This is a wrong decision.”

"The Boroughs was cancelled as Netflix wants nothing more to do with the Duffer Brothers and their AI written scripts", wrote the third user.

All about The Boroughs

The Boroughs is a sci-fi series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and executively produced by Stranger Things creator Duffer Brothers. The series tells the story of a group of retirees, who are living in a desert retirement community and have to band together to fight a supernatural entity.