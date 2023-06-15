Zoe Saldana reacts to Avatar sequel delays: 'I'll be 53 when the last one comes out'

Zoe Saldana has commented on the delays in the release of upcoming Avatar sequels. Now, Saldana will have to play her character Neytiri in James Cameron's movies across 26 years. Disney recently announced that the release dates for Cameron's three sequels have been delayed once again, pushing the franchise's conclusion to 2031. Reacting to the news, Saldana took to Instagram and remarked, "Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar.'” Her co-star Sam Worthington, who portrays Jake Sully in the franchise, will be 55 years old by the time the final "Avatar" movie hits theaters. Meanwhile, Cameron himself will be 77.

What is the Avatar franchise all about? The Avatar movies, directed by James Cameron, take place in a futuristic science fiction universe. The story is set on the distant planet of Pandora, a lush and vibrant world inhabited by the indigenous humanoid species called the Na'vi. The films follow the adventures of humans who have developed the ability to remotely control genetically engineered Na'vi bodies, known as avatars, through a neural link. The main conflict revolves around the clash between the human military-industrial complex and the Na'vi, who live in harmony with their environment and possess a deep spiritual connection to nature. The humans seek to exploit Pandora's resources, particularly a rare mineral called unobtainium, while the Na'vi fight to protect their homeland and way of life. Avatar: The Way of Water The second movie in the series, Avatar: The Way of Water, premiered in theaters last December, a remarkable 13 years after the original film became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Despite doubts about its success, the sequel proved to be a hit, earning $2.3 billion worldwide.

WION's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original Avatar. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls." The original plan for Avatar sequels Originally, Disney planned to release Cameron's additional sequels with a two-year gap between each installment, culminating in the third film arriving in 2024. However, the release dates have been adjusted, with Avatar 3 now set for December 19, 2025, Avatar 4 for December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 for December 19, 2031. This means that the final film will come 22 years after the original blockbuster.

Cameron has teased that Avatar 3 will introduce a more antagonistic race of Na'vi known as the Ash People. The fourth and fifth films will feature a significant time jump and partially take place on Earth.

