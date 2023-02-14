Tom Cruise makes his first red carpet appearance in 8 months for Oscar nominees luncheon
Story highlights
Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' has earned a total of six nominations at the Oscars, including the best original song for 'Hold My Hand,' sung by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.
Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' has earned a total of six nominations at the Oscars, including the best original song for 'Hold My Hand,' sung by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.
Tom Cruise dazzled on Monday at the Oscar nominees luncheon held at Los Angeles. This was the actor's first red carpet appearance in 8 months. Cruise was present at the event as a producer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' which has been nominated in the Best Film category.
Cruise wore a blue-three-piece suit and lavender tie for the luncheon. He sported longer hair and a big bright smile as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet.
Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' has earned a total of six nominations at the Oscars, including best original song for "Hold My Hand," sung by Lady Gaga and BloodPop. Check out full list of nominations here
In a room packed with A-listers such as Steven Spielberg and Cate Blanchett, there was no doubt Cruise remained the biggest draw, with a crowd of wellwishers from Hollywood moguls to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai lining up to greet him throughout the event. Yousafzai, attended as an executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate,' a short documentary about a US Marine veteran who plotted to blow up a mosque in his hometown.
The actor has last attended a red carpet event in June 2022 for a 'Top Gun: Maverick' press conference in Seoul, South Korea.
He did make one other public appearance in 2022, at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain in July, but he has remained out of the public eye ever since.
The Oscar nominees luncheon is an annual event hosted by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is a meet-and-greet ceremony for all nominees from every category. The tradition started in 1982.
At this year’s event, Cruise told People, "This is fun. I’m enjoying it."
Other prominent stars who attended the red carpet event included Steven Spielberg, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Williams and others. India's MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen too were part of the event.