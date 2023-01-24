Oscar 2023 Nominations Complete List: 'Naatu Naatu', 'All That Breathes', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and more

The list of nominees for the 95th Oscar awards is finally out! On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams made the much-awaited announcement live from Beverly Hills, California. To shine the spotlight on great artists and celebrate the art of filmmaking, Academy Award is all set to return in March!

'RRR', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Tar', 'Elvis', and 'The Whale' featured heavily in the nominations. Check out the full list of contenders for all 23 categories below!

Oscar 2023 Full Nomination List!

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Hong Chau 'The Whale'

Kerry Condon 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Stephanie Hsu 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Costume design

'Babylon'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

Sound

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Batman'

'Elvis'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Music (original score)

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Babylon'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

'Living'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Women Talking'

Writing (Original screenplay)

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tár'

'Triangle of Sadness'

Live-action short film

'An Irish Goodbye'

'Ivalu'

'Le Pupille'

'Night Ride'

'The Red Suitcase'

Animated short film

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

'The Flying Sailor'

'Ice Merchants'

'My Year of Dicks'

'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It'

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brian Tyree Henry 'Causeway'

Judd Hirsch 'The Fabelmans'

Barry Keoghan 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Ke Huy Quan 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Music (original song)

'Applause' from 'Tell It like a Woman'

'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Documentary feature

'All That Breathes'

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

'Fire of Love'

'A House Made of Splinters'

'Navalny'

Documentary short film

'The Elephant Whisperers'

'Haulout'

'How Do You Measure a Year?'

'The Martha Mitchell Effect'

'Stranger at the Gate'

The 2023 Academy Awards is scheduled for March 12. Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood has been chosen as the venue for the prestigious award ceremony, which will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. According to reports, Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time and will entertain the viewers with his quirky jokes and one-liners.