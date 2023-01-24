Indian film RRR's Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nod for best original song
'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' has created history. It just scored a Best Song Oscar nomination.
After clinching the Golden Globe earlier this month, 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' has scored an Oscar nomination. While the film failed to make inroads in any other category, the nomination should come as good news to director SS Rajamouli, stars NTR Jr, Ram Charan, and others in the cast and crew. 'Naatu Naatu' has become something of a phenomenon across the world, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media sites. Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. The director had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his 'Baahubali' movies, though 'RRR' arguably has an even bigger impact.
'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of 'RRR'.