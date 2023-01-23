James Cameron becomes first director to have three $2 billion movies post Avatar 2 success

This Sunday, ace director James Cameron entered an exclusive club, one that just includes him so far, and became the only director to have helmed three films that crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

After witnessing the massive success of 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the filmmaker has marked a hattrick, adding to his two crown jewels 'Avatar' and 'Titanic', which made $2.9 billion and $2.1 billion respectively.

Apart from Cameron's films, only three other movies have passed the $2 billion milestone at the global BO, and all three of them are Disney-owned.

'Avengers: Endgame' made $2.7 billion, 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' made $2.071 billion and 'Avengers: Infinity War' made $2.052 billion at the global box office.

Since the movie was made on a very big budget, the director revealed in November that the film must become the third or fourth highest-grossing film of all time in order to turn a profit.

According to Variety, he told studio bosses, "You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even."

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, the filmmaker commented on the decade-long gap between the first two films in the 'Avatar' franchise. "I think the thing people should remember here is we were gone for a long time from the marketplace," Cameron told The Wrap.

"But part of that was that we were putting into a pipeline five movies. I mean one that we’ve already done, four new films and shooting two movies back-to-back – Movie 2, Movie 3, and part of Movie 4. And, that has to do with sort of a story point and a big time jump that takes place. Because we wanna shoot out the kids cause they were ageing so quickly. 'Avatar 4' is fully written and fully designed, 'Avatar 5' is fully written and fully designed. These movies exist in our minds. These stories exist."

