'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser calls out bias against obese people and stands for body positivity

Brendan Fraser feels we need to stop bullying obese people and change our perspective towards obesity as a society. In a new interview, the actor said that a step in the right direction would be to stop being biased towards obese people and not lose sight of the fact that they too are human beings with "thoughts, feelings, hearts and families".

Fraser added, "And it's a story that is being played out behind close doors."

"I needed a guide and Darren provided that for me," Fraser said before The Whale's director Darren Aronofsky interrupted, "Just the idea popped up and then meeting him, he was just such a clear gentleman. And, he just had a lot to give and no one had been willing to take it, and so it was an exciting collaboration to start on."

Fraser then went on to share why he feels recriminating and hurtful statements can have long-term effects on someone's health.

"So often many of the people told me, when they were young, there was a figure in their life, who was either a parent, teacher, an adult, who spoke to them in a way that was recriminating, fundamentally being hurtful towards one another with what we say has real-life health concerns. And, it seems like, a single enough thing, we can do better to change that," the actor told BBC.

The film debuted to mixed reviews, but critics praised the 54-year-old actor for his performance. He won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards and got nominated at the Golden Globes and Baftas.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. It was released last year in December.

