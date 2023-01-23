Kim Kardashian gives lecture at Harvard Business School; gets brutally trolled online

An army of trolls came out to attack reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian after she gave a lecture at the Harvard Business School on Saturday. The 42-year-old was invited to the prestigious college alongside SKIMS co-founder, Jens Grede, to discuss the enormous success the company has seen since going to market in 2019.

According to reports, Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be $1.8 billion, while her company SKIMS is estimated to be worth $3.2 billion.

Sharing pictures from the college, Kim wrote, "I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you, professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream."

Kim's post immediately went viral and trolls had a field day posting memes about the reality TV star. "It is crazy," one user wrote. "@Harvard should be ashamed of themselves," wrote another troll.

Another comment read, "And just like that Harvard’s prestige has evaporated into thin air in my mind. It’s not even worth a case study which it is but you wouldn’t know the difference."

"So Harvard has dropped its standards," penned another.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Alicia Keys, meanwhile, congratulated Kim for bagging the opportunity to speak at Harvard. Hilton commented, "That’s hot," with a fire emoji. Keys left 12 fire emojis on Kim’s post.