Beyonce breaks the internet with her first performance in 4 years | Viral Videos

It's been four years since Queen B aka Beyonce headlined a show and performed in front of a live audience. The singer deserved a fittingly grand return and Dubai gave her just that. This Saturday, she performed at a star-studded show, which started as a theatrical production. Violinists crowned with metallic gold headpieces and voluminous red skirts were the first to take over the stage. Then Beyonce's dancers and some more musicians reached the stage in matching garbs and posed in front of the Egyptian-themed backdrop.

The performance was part of Atlantis Resort's 'Grand Reveal' weekend celebration of the new Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, which is set to open next month.

Fans and guests then got to see Beyonce, raised up on a platform wearing a yellow corseted dress, a feathered skirt and a feathered backpiece, at the invite-only, hour-long performance.

Fireworks exploded above the venue as the iconic singer opened the show with Etta James' song 'At Last'. Then, she said on the mic that her mom Tina Knowles, father Mathew Knowles, her "beautiful husband" Jay-Z and their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter were all present at the venue to support her.

While Jay-Z enjoyed Beyonce's performance from his seat, Blue Ivy took the stage for the 'Crazy in Love' performance. The 11-year-old proved that she's a star-in-the-making as she strolled out in a red sequined jumpsuit with a billowy skirt, and flipped her braids while she walked beside her mom.

Videos of the performance have taken social media by storm. Take a look!

Official recording of Beyonce's performance in Dubai shared by @parkwood pic.twitter.com/tJZMgPWsji — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

WATCH: Beyoncé rise into the air as she closes her show in Dubai. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lrwrwc4qN0 — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 21, 2023

As Beyonce performed 'Brown Skin Girl', Blue Ivy stood next to her, danced, and nailed the choreography that the dancers were doing beside her. After the song ended, she hugged her mom, walked up the steps, and struck a pose before leaving the stage.

Beyonce had three different wardrobe changes during the performance. In one of the changes, she wore a red corseted jumpsuit topped with a skirt. She was also seen wearing a sheer crystal-adorned mini-dress during the end of the show.

Chloe and Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson were among the stars who attended the show. All attendees had to adhere to a strict no-phones policy. They were not allowed to take photos or videos of the concert. However, they could bring their phones to the after-party, where the Swedish House Mafia performed.

