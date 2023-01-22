Priyanka Chopra praises husband Nick Jonas for helping her overcome insecurities

'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in a new interview, revealed that her husband and American pop star husband Nick Jonas helped her overcome her insecurities and she gets affirmations from him all the time. She also praised him for being wise "beyond his years".

"He's a wise man beyond his years. I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people," Priyanka told British Vogue Magazine.

"We didn't know each other's careers before we met. Like, didn't know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we've done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger."

The couple started dating in 2017. That year, they attended the Met Gala together.

The two tied the knot in Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2018. They exchanged wedding vows on December 1 in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by a wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

While talking about having more representation from India and South Asia on the global stage, Priyanka said, "Hopefully I'll open doors for the next generation of girls. Hopefully we'll see more Indian or South Asian actors in Hollywood. I want to commemorate the success and achievements of South Asians outside of India, in the international sphere, because we deserve that position. Why shouldn't we be on the main stage?"

On the movie front, the actress will be next seen in James Strouse's romantic drama 'Love Again'. The film also stars Sam Heughan.

Soon the actress will be making her web series debut with Russo Brother's 'Citadel', wherein she will be collaborating with 'Game Of Thrones' star Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

