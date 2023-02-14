MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon with Tom Cruise, Spielberg

India's MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen attended the Oscar luncheon on Monday in Los Angeles. The luncheon was organised to celebrate the nominees at the 95th Oscar Awards. The annual lunch has become an unofficial kickoff to the second phase of Oscar campaigning. The event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show.



Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the luncheon for being nominated in the Best Original Song category for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR. Guneet Monga produced 'The Elephant Whisperer' which has been nominated in the documentary shorts category. Shaunak Sen has earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category for his critically acclaimed film 'All That Breathes'.



The event was attended by multiple-time winners like Steven Spielberg, Roger Deakins and Justin Hurwitz. There were also multiple-time nominees such as Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Sarah Polley, Rian Johnson, Mary Zophres and Diane Warren. The first-time nominees Brandon Fraser, Hong Chau, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and Paul Mescal were also present.