MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon with Tom Cruise, Spielberg
The annual Oscar luncheon is the unofficial kick-off of the second phase of Oscar Awards every year. The event is a meet-and-greet event for all the nominees.
India's MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen attended the Oscar luncheon on Monday in Los Angeles. The luncheon was organised to celebrate the nominees at the 95th Oscar Awards. The annual lunch has become an unofficial kickoff to the second phase of Oscar campaigning. The event featured more than a few stars hoping to earn a trophy at the annual awards show.
Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the luncheon for being nominated in the Best Original Song category for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR. Guneet Monga produced 'The Elephant Whisperer' which has been nominated in the documentary shorts category. Shaunak Sen has earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category for his critically acclaimed film 'All That Breathes'.
The event was attended by multiple-time winners like Steven Spielberg, Roger Deakins and Justin Hurwitz. There were also multiple-time nominees such as Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Sarah Polley, Rian Johnson, Mary Zophres and Diane Warren. The first-time nominees Brandon Fraser, Hong Chau, Austin Butler, Ke Huy Quan and Paul Mescal were also present.
The menu for the star-studded event included a two-course meal with dessert, featuring a harvest salad and king oyster mushroom scallops, wild mushroom risotto, roasted Brussels sprouts, baby carrots and pea tendrils. For dessert, guests were served an opera cake, ganache and fresh berries, People reported.
During the event, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang addressed Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock during last year’s Oscars, telling the room of nominees that the Academy’s initial response to the incident was "inadequate." Smith, who has apologized, resigned from the Academy, which banned him from attending its events for 10 years.
The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This time around, not just one, but three Indian significant movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. India’s official Oscar entry, ‘Chhello Show’ or Last Picture Show, was left out of the final slate in the Best International Feature Film category.