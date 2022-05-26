Exclusive: Team 'Top Gun: Maverick' shares experience of filming on actual fighter jets

In an exclusive chat with WION, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actors Greg Davis, Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis share the experience of filming inside the actual cockpit of a fighter jet for 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The actors of the film had to undergo three months of training before the filming started. The team also shared their experience of working with Tom Cruise, who also serves as a co-producer of the film along with Bruckheimer. Cruise reprises his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchel from the 1986 film 'Top Gun'. The film which hit theatres worldwide on May 26 also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and others. 'Top Gun: Maverick' has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and narrates the story of Pete Mitchell who is given the task of training a batch of pilots of an important mission which can be fatal to their lives. Read 'Top Gun: Maverick' review here.