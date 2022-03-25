Oscars 2022: Everything you need to know about the event; when and where to stream

As the 2022 Oscars ceremony date approaches, here is all you need to know about the first in two years (since the pandemic) physical event.

Hollywood’s most anticipated ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will air according to Indian Standard Time beginning 5:30 am on Monday, March 28.

To tune into the 94th Academy Awards, viewers in India can track Academy’s official social media platforms for live updates and Star World to watch it live.

Viewers can also track Oscars 2022 live updates on WION website and our social media pages for a rounded coverage of the ceremony.

Oscars 2022: 9 interesting facts around this year's awards ceremony

Meanwhile, Oscars Best Picture nominees are as follows: The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Nightmare Alley.

Beyonce, Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars 2022 stage

The nominees for the Best Actress award this year are Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Penélope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’, Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’ and Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’.

The Best Actor Oscar nominees are Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’, Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’, Andrew Garfield for ‘tick, tick...BOOM’, Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ and Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

From 'Dune' to 'Don't Look Up': Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies online