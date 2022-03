Oscars 2022: 9 interesting facts around this year's awards ceremony

Only few days are left for the biggest night for Hollywood. The Oscar awards 2022 will honour the best of cinema in 2021 and it will see a few records getting broken this year. The ceremony will also witness a few snubs and a few first and some old rivalry will once again come to the fore. Here are some interesting facts around the award show

'West Side Story' to create history?

Spielberg's 'West Side Story' could become the first remake of a best picture winner to win the best picture this year. No remake of best picture winners have even got nominated in this category before.



So far only one remake has ever been awarded best picture: Martin Scorsese's 'The Departed' (2006), which was a remake of the un-nominated Hong Kong crime thriller 'Infernal Affairs.'



If 'West Side Story' wins on Sunday, it would also be the first musical to win Best Picture in nearly two decades. The last time such a thing happened was in 2003 when 'Chicago' won the top prize.



