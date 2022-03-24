Beyonce, Billie Eilish to perform at the Oscars 2022 stage

Two of music's biggest names- Beyonce and Billie Eilish- are all set to perform at the Oscars stage this Sunday. Both have been nominated in the Original song categories and as the Oscars tradition goes- will perform their nominated songs.



Beyonce will sing 'Be Alive,' a song she co-wrote for the movie 'King Richard' about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will team for their James Bond theme 'No Time to Die.'



Country music star Reba McEntire also will take the stage to sing 'Somehow You Do,' a song written by Diane Warren for the movie 'Four Good Days.' 'Dos Oruguitas' from animated musical 'Encanto' will be performed Sebastian Yatra.



All four are competing in the category of the best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood and be broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC on March 27.



The fifth nominee, 'Down To Joy' from the movie 'Belfast,' will not be performed during the telecast. Singer Van Morrison declined because of his tour schedule, organizers said.

