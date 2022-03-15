From 'Dune' to 'Don't Look Up': Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies online

The highly acclaimed drama 'Don’t Look Up' features a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.
Academy Award winner Adam McKay directorial stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as two low-level astronomers attempting, via a media tour, to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.
Dune
Streaming from: March 25, Amazon Prime
Oscar nominations: 10
Set in the far future, the film follows Paul Atreides as his family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.
Warner Bros backed movie featured a stellar cast, including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave, Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.
The Power of the Dog
Streaming on: Netflix
Oscar Nominations: 12
The movie follows the story of Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
West Side Story
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Oscar nomination: 4
Steven Spielberg directed the movie from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name.
It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in her film debut with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno in supporting roles.
CODA
Streaming on: Apple TV
Oscar nomination: 3
Sian Heder's coming of age is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, it stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to balance her attempts to help her family's struggling fishing business and her own life aspirations.
Belfast
Streaming on: The movie is available on video-on-demand service on iTunes, Google Play Movies and other services
Oscar nomination: 7
Kenneth Branagh takes audiences to the city of his birth and his childhood with the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama. The mainly black-and-white film centres around nine-year-old Buddy and his family, who live in a working-class neighbourhood of North Belfast where Protestants and Catholics live side-by-side.
Drive my car
Streaming on: Available on video-on-demand service on Amazon and Apple tv.
Nomination: 4
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car', has been receiving international accolades continuously. It is primarily based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection 'Men Without Women'.The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he directs a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima and grapples with the death of his wife, Oto.