From 'Dune' to 'Don't Look Up': Where to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated movies online

We are just a few weeks away from the Oscars 2022 ceremony, so here we have curated the list of nominated movies and where you watch them.

Don't Look Up

Streaming on: Netflix

Oscar nominations - 4

The highly acclaimed drama 'Don’t Look Up' features a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Academy Award winner Adam McKay directorial stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as two low-level astronomers attempting, via a media tour, to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

