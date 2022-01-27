Marilyn Manson rubbishes 'rape' claims, calls it 'horrible distortions of reality'

Marilyn Manson has replied to allegations of rape levied by former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood as she revealed in an interview earlier that he “raped on-camera” while shooting a music video.

This video incident happened in 2007 when she was just 19 and he was 38. The interview has been making quite a buzz as she revealed that Marilyn Manson had discussed with her doing a simulated sex scene for the music video but it turned out to be a horrible experience when he started “penetrating me for real” while she was barely conscious as she’d had absinthe on the set. The music video in question is Marilyn’s song ‘Heart Shaped Glasses’.

Marilyn Manson’s attorney has replied saying that the actress is fabricating a "brazen and [easy] to disprove" lie. In a statement to PEOPLE, Manson's attorney Howard King rejected Evan Rachel Wood's accusations, stating that Manson "did not have sex with Evan on that shoot, and she knows that is the truth."

Marilyn Manson has rejected all accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Also read: Marilyn Manson used to torture women in soundproof room

His lawyer’s statement reads, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses. Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups."

This is not the first time when Marilyn Manson has been accused of rape or sexual abuse with as many as a dozen women levelling these allegations against him. This includes actress Esme Bianco and his former personal assistant.

