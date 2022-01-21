From 'Pushpa' to 'Captain America': Did you know the Hindi voices behind these fan-favourite characters?

Over the years, many Hollywood movies have been dubbed in the Hindi language to cover the big region of India and in recent years, we are seeing many regional film industries including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam are releasing their movies in a 'Pan India' format, covering more Hindi speaking markets.



Recently, Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has emerged as a massive blockbuster and has received a thunderous response from Hindi speaking region.

After so many years of watching the dubbed movies, have you ever wondered who is the Hindi voice behind the stars? Today we have curated the list of Bollywood stars who have dubbed in Hindi for some of the biggest South and Hollywood blockbusters in recent times: