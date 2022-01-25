Marilyn Manson raped her while shooting music video, claims Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood has spoken about her sexual abuse at the hands of rocker Marilyn Manson years ago but she’s now giving harrowing details of her experience with him as she dated him for sometime.

In a new documentary on her life that premiered at Sundance Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood said that her former boyfriend Marilyn Manson “essentially raped on camera” while filming a music video. This video incident happened in 2007 when she was just 19 and he was 38.

Titled ‘Phoenix Rising’, the documentary describes how she and Marilyn Manson had discussed doing a simulated sex scene for the music video but it turned out to be a horrible experience when he started “penetrating me for real” while she was barely conscious as she’d had absinthe on the set. The music video in question is Marilyn’s song ‘Heart Shaped Glasses’.

Marilyn Manson has responded to his ex’s claims. His lawyer, Howard King, said that Marilyn Manson “did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.” He called Evan’s claims “imaginative retelling,” and that she was “fully coherent” during the shoot. “The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups.”

Also read: Marilyn Manson used to torture women in soundproof room

At the time, Marilyn Manson had said that no actress but Evan Rachel Wood could have been in the video, “because it was inspired by her.”

She now describes the event as being “coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses,” which she said was “just the beginning” of Marilyn Manson’s years of violence.

This is not the first time when Marilyn Manson has been accused of rape or sexual abuse with as many as a dozen women levelling these allegations against him. This includes actress Esme Bianco and his former personal assistant.

From 'Pushpa' to 'Captain America': Did you know the Hindi voices behind these fan-favourite characters?

From scandalous divorces to leaked tapes, a look at Pamela Anderson's love life

Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid: A look at famous celebrity robberies