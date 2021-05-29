Marilyn Manson accused of rape in another new lawsuit by ex-girlfriend

Marilyn Manson is now being accused of yet another new lawsuit.



This comes after his former girlfriend accused him of rape and sexual abuse.

The new lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe, who claims she started dating Manson, aka Brian Warner, in 2011.

As per the Deadline, the lawsuit contends Manson showed her a video he kept locked in a safe. The video allegedly depicted the abuse of a groupie after a 1996 appearance by the band at the Hollywood Bowl. The young fan is allegedly forced to drink urine, was threatened with a gun, and may have been pistol-whipped.



According to TMZ, a source close to Manson alleges the video was merely “a scripted short film meant to be used for a future project that was never officially released.”

The woman claimed in the legal documents, left her afraid for her life. But when she went to return a key to Manson’s home, she alleges he forcibly raped her and threatened to kill her. She also claimed that the singer bragged that "he would 'get away with it' if he indeed murdered her."



'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco and 'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood have also accused Manson of years of abuse.