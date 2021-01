Adil Rami

Pamela and her love for French soccer star Adil Rami was pretty low key. Both of them dated for a year or two and for him Pamela had left her usual Malibu home to live with Adil in Marseille from 2017 – 2019.

After their split, she blasted him on Instagram for living a “double life,” by saying that, “The last (more than) two years of my life have been a big lie.” She went on to reveal that he was cheating as he had controlled “2 women’s hearts.”

(Photograph:Twitter)