Demi Lovato is upset with people calling extraterrestrials, 'aliens'

It’s a bizarre, bizarre world out there and Demi Lovato is just here to give us some laughs.

The singer has now spoken for the rights of extraterrestrials. As they identify themselves as nonbinary, the singer has a docuseries titled ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’ in which they explore what life would persist out of the planet Earth.

Demi Lovato said in an episode, "I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now. But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them E.T.s!"

The word "alien," when used in reference to immigrants or those who come from other countries, has become controversial and considered dehumaniisng by immigration advocates.

On the series, Demi Lovato said that the purpose of it is to give "an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness."

"I think that the world is becoming a more open place," the star added. "Slowly, but surely, I think that we're making progress. And we're slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!"