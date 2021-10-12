You can now buy Netflix's 'Stranger Things', 'Squid Game' merchandise; here's how

Netflix now has a whole portfolio of merchandise based on its populars shows and their characters and they seem to be making a mark on the internet. Walmart has just opened its largest online destination for Netflix merchandise, just in time for the holiday season -- featuring goodies from shows like ‘Squid Game’, ‘The Witcher’, ‘Stranger Things’ and others.

The retailer plans on including merchandise from music to apparel, toys and games with these shows. Items will also range from plush dolls and Halloween costumes to bedding and electronics for show lovers.

While Netflix as a streamer is huge, it has solely relied on a single revenue making channel and with this can expand that. Netflix had previously made limited forays into merchandising through physical retail, endorsing a line of Stranger Things fare for Target. A collection of “ugly” Christmas sweaters and other gear launched ahead of the 2017 Halloween debut of a new season of Stranger . Haven't watched 'Squid Game'? Here's what you're not missing

“Through this new partnership, Walmart will not only offer products that bring the imagination of Netflix creators into reality, but Walmart customers and Netflix superfans will also find a new, exciting entertainment destination,” Jeff Evans, Walmart’s EVP, Entertainment, Toys and Seasonal, wrote in a blog post. “The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters.”

