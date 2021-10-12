Desi fans have found similarities between Shahid Kapoor and this 'Squid Game' character

Desi fans of the hugely popular TV series 'Squid Game' are drawing comparisons between character Cho Sang-woo and Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya in 'Jab We Met'. The character is played by actor Park Hae-soo.



Twitterati has been sharing images of the two stars on social media pointing out the uncanny similarities between the two characters.

Shahid's look in 'Jab We Met' has also made several fans compare him to actor Cillian Murphy.

Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon

just an appreciation tweet for aditya kashyap from jab we met pic.twitter.com/JG7EXWa44V — 🥤 (@iHarshita) October 9, 2021 ×

Saw someone saying he resembled to Aditya from Jab we met and now I can't unsee 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/IJwLnboyc5 — Meryem/JIMTOBER🍓 (@oreomcflurryx) October 8, 2021 ×

A smart guy, helpful, did everything for others, invested everything in his business, tried saving others, Aditya from Jab We Met a perfect man pic.twitter.com/c0GdlGWuQa — Huzaifa Rafiq (@huzzaifamughal) October 8, 2021 ×

The Netflix show has gained immense popularity amongst fans the world over.

Schools urge parents to stop kids watching Netflix’s Squid Game



The South Korean series, which is now the most-streamed show in the United States and the United Kingdom, revolves on a fake game show in which poor individuals fight in a series of deadly games for a £27 million cash prize.

Also read | Squid Game: Why is such a violent show on its way to become number 1?

Also read | A murder-free real-life Squid Game is taking place in Abu Dhabi