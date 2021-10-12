Schools urge parents to stop kids watching Netflix’s Squid Game

After students were discovered duplicating sequences from the new Netflix thriller Squid Game, schools are urging parents not to allow their children watch it.

The South Korean series, which is now the most streamed show in the United States and the United Kingdom, revolves on a fake game show in which poor individuals fight in a series of deadly games for a £27 million cash prize.



The survival thriller, which includes brutal scenes of individuals being shot in the head and organ harvesting, has players compete in variations of typical children's games, with the victors moving on to the next round.



Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon

Those who fail their duties are executed by a masked death squad with machine guns on standby.

Because of the controversal nature of the programme, schools are now encouraging parents to monitor what their children are watching in order to prevent copycat behaviour.



The Squid Game was written in 2008, but it took more than ten years for the programme to be produced.

(With inputs from agencies)