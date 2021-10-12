Another controversy? Royal sources suggest Meghan, Harry will not christen their daughter in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are here to court some more controversy as the two are likely to opt for a ceremony in California and to miss christening their daughter Lilibet in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021 as she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Royal sources have revealed that the two will forgo christening ceremony of Lilibet in the UK because of their clash with the Royals. It was earlier speculated that they will christen their child at Windsor Castle in front of the monarch as she is yet to meet her great granddaughter. Also, Lilibet is the British Queen’s childhood nickname.

New sources reveal that the christening will now happen at the Episcopal Church of the US. The Episcopal Church of the US, which is a member church of the worldwide Anglican Communion, is run by Bishop Michael Curry who became an internet sensation after he delivered a 14-minute sermon at the couple's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2018. Also Read: Golden Globes to go ahead with plans of awarding winners amid HFPA scandal

Also Read: 'They look CGI': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Time magazine cover faces backlash

Conducting the ceremony in the US will mean that Lilibet will not be considered a 'member' of the Church of England automatically.

It also comes just days after it was revealed that Prince Harry would not be returning to Britain next week to join his brother Prince William at a party to honour their late mother.