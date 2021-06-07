Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome their second child together

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle are now parents to a baby girl. The couple who married in 2018 also share a two-year-old son together called Archie.



Meghan delivered her second child on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance. The couple`s first child, Archie, was born in 2019.



The couple announced the arrival of their second born on Sunday and revealed they have named her after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana. The baby girl is called Lilibet `Lili` Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



The choice of name pays tribute to the queen after a difficult year for the couple, and the wider royal family. Lilibet is a family nickname for the 95-year-old Queen.



Meghan and Harry announced the birth with a statement.



"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we`ve felt from across the globe," they said.



"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."



The couple honoured Harry's late mother Princess Diana by including her name as their daughter's middle name. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.



Both mother and baby - who is eighth in line to the throne - were doing well and were back at home, their press secretary said.



Buckingham Palace said the queen, Harry`s father Prince Charles and his brother and wife, Prince William and Kate, were delighted with the news. Britain`s Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined them in sending his congratulations.



William and Kate said via their official Twitter account. "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

The nature of the announcement, almost two days after the birth, reflects the new life the couple have chosen in the United States.

When William`s wife Kate gave birth to her three children in recent years, she emerged each time alongside her husband from a London hospital just a few hours later to be photographed by the world`s media that had camped out in the street.



The birth of Lilibet comes almost a year and a half after Harry and Meghan announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.



The situation deteriorated sharply in March this year when they gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, accusing one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and saying Meghan`s pleas for help when she felt suicidal were ignored.



Harry, 36, and Meghan live in a secluded $14 million mansion in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, about 80 miles (130 km) north of Los Angeles, which is also home to Winfrey, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and other celebrities.