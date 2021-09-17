'They look CGI': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Time magazine cover faces backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently posed for their first joint cover image for Time magazine. The couple made it to the Time's 100 most influential people list and feature in one of the cover images of the special issue.



While it was a momentous occasion for the couple, the image of the two caught some backlash on social media mainly because of the 'awkward' appearances.



Harry, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday, was dressed in all black and sat behind Meghan with a hand on her shoulder. The former actress, 40, donned a white pantsuit and gold jewellery.



The two were honoured for their activism and philanthropic work over the past year.



The cover image though invited mixed reactions on Twitter with most commenting on their awkward body language.

One person said, "The only effort in this pic is the person who’s photoshopped 2 different pictures together."



Another pointed out, "Looks a bit too ‘plasticky’? The photoshop is rich on this one."

"Terrible retouching job. They look CGI," agreed a user.

"This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he’s looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers," said another one.

"Time should've chilled out a bit with the photoshop. They don't look real or like they posed together," said one user.

The couple were honoured for the charity work, particularly for the work they have been doing on the behalf of their organisation Archewell Foundation. Their friend Chef José Andrés wrote an essay on their activism and philanthropy for the magazine.



This is the second time that the two have featured on Time's 100 list. They had earlier featured in the list in 2018.