Golden Globes to go ahead with plans of awarding winners amid HFPA scandal

While the Golden Globes this year will miss the typical awards ceremony, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans on moving forward with honouring the movie season. In a statement, the HFPA said, “The HFPA plans to recognise the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.”

The statement does not divulge any other information. However, we do know that the organisation’s 21 new members will participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe statuettes will be handed out, but the news comes following a letter sent to studios on October 8 with guidance on eligibility requirements.

For those wondering what has transpired for this decision by HFPA, there had been a large debate around the organisation and its ethos after an LA Times expose revealed that the HFPA counter not a single Black person among its members. After this, several celebrities spoke out against HFPA. Netflix and Amazon too joined celebs in publicly cutting ties with the organisation. Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes as he joined protest against HFPA. Cruise joined Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and scores of other Hollywood stars to protest over the ethics of the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television and its lack of diversity.

At the time, the Comcast-owned network said, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Also Read: Guardians of the Galaxy: Will Poulter bags this role in MCU's next instalment