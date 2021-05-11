HFPA responds to NBC dropping 2022 Golden Globes

After NBC decided to not air the Golden Globes 2022, the HFPA under criticism, has given a statement. They issued a statement suggesting it will proceed with efforts to reform itself throughout the coming year, even including a timeline with bullet points of specific agenda items and goals.

Golden Globes came under attack after it was revealed that HFPA, the organisation that is behind the awards, counted zero Black journalists among its 87 members, among other demographic and ethics concerns. Time’s Up quickly launched a pressure campaign, which was amplified by numerous Hollywood A-listers via social media.

The HFPA acknowledged that it needed to change in a written statement:

Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization.

We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.