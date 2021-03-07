HFPA promises 'transformational change' following diversify controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) faced major backlash at Golden Globes over their lack of diversity, ethical issues after it was revealed that there is not a single black person in the community. The members who vote for the awards, this year did not include any person from the black community.



Late Saturday evening, a week after the 78th annual Golden Globe ceremony, the HFPA issued a long statement promising “transformational change” and issued a list of action plans to become more equitable and inclusive and to add black members to the organisation.



The HFPA wrote in the released statement, which was posted on social media, “We at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are committed to transformational change. Effective immediately, the Board – in consultation with outside advisors – will oversee reforms and be accountable for the change,”



In the released statement, in which they detailed that the organizations would be hiring an independent diversity and equity expert who will consult on membership policies, ''Hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide us. Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,”



Some initial steps that will be taken to increase transparency within its organization, The organisation also announced that it will support underrepresented students interested in international journalism.



"These are the initial steps we will take over the next 60 days and we will carry out further actions based on recommendations that come from these initial reviews and assessments,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:

A statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen reacted on the HFPA's statement and said that the right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.

“So NBCUniversal, Dick Clark Productions, and the HFPA just declared that they have a plan to fix problems they’ve ignored for decades. We’re not so sure. On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA’s feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny, and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change, and firm commitments. The right words are not enough. The clock is ticking.”

HFPA member on diversity issue: Having a Black member was not really anything we focused on

A number of Hollywood figures from Ellen Pompeo, Ava DuVernay and Golden Globe host Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and big winner of the night Sacha Baron Cohen too criticized the HFPA.