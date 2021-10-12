Guardians of the Galaxy: Will Poulter bags this role in MCU's next instalment

Look who’s bagged a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe for its next installment of the hit franchise of Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 -- Will Poulter.

Will Poulter has been cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as Adam Warlock in Marvel's anticipated sequel. The character was first teased in a post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 when Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki, unveils to her chambermaid the perfect Sovereign she has created to help destroy the Guardians once and for all. Ever since that scene, fans have waited patiently to see who would ultimately play that character.

We finally have an answer to that!

The film will be directed by James Gunn with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

Gunn previously directed 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1' (2014) and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), featuring a ragtag group of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The director said he will start work on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' after wrapping 'Peacemaker', the HBO Max spin-off series to the upcoming DC movie 'The Suicide Squad'. Also Read: This Aamir Khan's film is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn's favourite

"I'm still shooting 'Peacemaker', but I'm starting to work on 'Guardians 3'. For 'Guardians 3', the script has basically been written for a long time," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

Currently, the film’s plot has been kept under wraps with production set to kick off in November.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot. The movie will release globally in 2023.

As for the actor, Will Poulter is best known for roles in ‘The Revenant’ and ‘Detroit’. Will has done several stints on TV with the most recent being Amazon’s miniseries ‘The Underground Railroad’. He will next be seen in Hulu’s limited series Dopesick.