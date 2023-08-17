Catfished by fake Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, woman divorces husband, loses $10k

The life of a single mother from Kentucky has been thrown into turmoil after falling victim to a sophisticated catfishing scam. The scammer, posing as Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery, not only played with her emotions but also exploited her vulnerabilities, leaving her emotionally shattered and financially drained. This strange and a little unsettling story serves as a reminder of the dangers that lie within the virtual realm and the psychological tactics employed by scammers. McKayla, a single mother from Kentucky, shared her tale of being deceived by an online scammer who impersonated Dacre Montgomery, the actor known for his role as Billy Hargrove on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

The two crossed paths on an online forum for creative individuals, which initially appeared to be a fortuitous encounter.

Emotional manipulation by "Dacre Montgomery"

What began as a seemingly innocent connection quickly evolved into something deeper. The imposter, claiming to be Dacre Montgomery, managed to capture McKayla's attention and empathy by weaving a narrative of relationship troubles with his model girlfriend, Liv Pollock. This resonated with McKayla, who had been enduring an unhappy marriage and could empathise with the portrayal of a controlling partner.

"Dacre Montgomery" ingeniously exploited McKayla's vulnerabilities, targeting her fear of abandonment and people-pleasing nature. These traits made her susceptible to the emotional manipulation that scammers like this one are known to employ. By preying on her co-dependency, the he managed to establish a strong emotional connection, thereby creating a psychological bond that McKayla clearly found increasingly difficult to resist.

Financial losses

The depths of the scam's impact became evident when McKayla revealed that she had sent the imposter around $10,000. The fraudulent Montgomery artfully painted a picture of financial distress, explaining that Liv Pollock had control over his bank accounts. This narrative effectively prompted McKayla to offer financial assistance, unknowingly becoming the financial backbone of the scammer's fabricated existence.

How exactly did "Dacre Montgomery" convinced McKayla of being, well, "Dacre Montgomery"?

One of the most perplexing aspects of this elaborate scam was the scammer's ability to convincingly emulate Dacre Montgomery. McKayla recounted how the imposter cunningly directed her attention to the release of a specific episode of Stranger Things season 4, named Dear Billy. The episode featured the return of Montgomery's character, Billy Hargrove, which left McKayla convinced that she was indeed communicating with the actor himself.

He also went to great lengths to maintain the illusion, sharing poems that strikingly resembled the writing style found in Dacre Montgomery's poetry collection DKMH: Poems, published in 2020. These calculated moves were designed to reinforce the authenticity of the connection and deepen McKayla's emotional investment.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE