Hollywood actress Florence Pugh has faced scrutiny over photos from the 2026 Governors Awards, sparking major chatter among netizens on social media. Days later, the actor finally lost patience after fans accused her of having undergone cosmetic procedures. On Wednesday night, the Oppenheimer star criticised the online scrutiny, noting that changes in people’s bodies and faces can be natural, including those that come with age.

Florence Pugh hits back at plastic surgery speculation

Florence recently shared an Instagram post, writing a lengthy note and responding to the constant speculation about alleged changes in her appearance. Addressing the rumours in detail, the actor clarified that the claims about cosmetic procedures are not true and spoke about how the constant scrutiny of her body has affected her.

Dismissing the rumours, she wrote, "Wooof. Here we go...I find it so stressful waking up and your body in ways that you can't even comprehend. I'm aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people's surgery and Ozempic changes; it's clearly a part of our time right now, that there's this frenzy of people picking apart what's truth and what's fake."

She continued criticising the online discussion, writing: “I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Buccal fat removal? Chin surgery? Nosy surgery?!

Also Read: Florence Pugh opens up about going bald for We Live in Time in emotional post

Florence dismisses plastic surgery rumours and reminds social media users that natural changes in appearance are part of ageing.

"Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Bodies and faces change. It's not that deep, the fact that people can't even tell between what's ageing and what's surgery is disturbing. Sadly, puppy fluff doesn't last forever,” she wrote. The actress expressed disappointment at being subjected to scrutiny over her body, recalling her experiences with fat-shaming in the entertainment industry. She wrote: “Yes, I’m disturbed. For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again. Fat-shaming in the business from the moment I started.”

“I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so. I think it’s important to remember: you’re still picking my body apart, and that’s the first thing you wanted to do,” she wrote. Florence Pugh denied using Ozempic or undergoing facial surgery and urged people not to make such comments in the future. She added: “And don’t EVER say that I didn’t make my own nose. I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!”

What led to Florence Pugh's outburst over plastic surgery speculation?

On November 15, Florence attended the 2026 Governors Awards, where several photographs of her sparked debate about her appearance. Many social media users compared her latest red-carpet pictures with older photographs, pointing to differences in her facial features. Some speculated that the actor had undergone buccal fat removal, while others suggested she may have had fillers or a nose job.

Florence Pugh's work front

Florence was last seen in Netflix's limited series East of Eden, an adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel, in which she plays Cathy Ames, a complex and mysterious woman whose actions create a rift between two brothers. The series also stars Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist.