Has Justin Biber too parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun?

A day after it was revealed that Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have parted ways with manager Scooter Braun, it now has come to light that Justin Bieber is reportedly making new music without Braun. Beiber has had Scooter Braun as his manager for a long time. . An insider told PEOPLE that Bieber, 29, is still “managed” by Braun, 42, but the two have not spoken to each other for almost an year. “Justin has been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” says the source.“The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

Justin Bieber was Scooter Braun's discovery



The development is significant as Braun discovered Bieber at the age of 13 on YouTube. According to a 2010 New York Times article, Braun tracked down the Canadian singer after contacting his school and seeking permission to speak with his mother.



Bieber eventually met with Braun and signed to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which Braun co-founded with Usher. In a 2012 interview with Complex, Braun talked about managing the pop star.



“We have a very different bond. The common misconception, because I’m 13 years older than him is that it’s a little brother. It’s more like an uncle or a dad. I kind of realized it being on the road with Justin’s mom. She’s not a disciplinarian, and he needed that person in his life,” he told the outlet.



Braun became a celebrity manager subsequently and through his talent management company SB Projects, represented clients such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas.



Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato part ways with Braun



On Tuesday, reports confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together. “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction,” said an insider close to the situation. “Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”