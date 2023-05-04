BTS' Jungkook warns fans to stop sending food to his home, fans call it 'disgusting'

BTS's youngest member Jungkook has warned his fans to stop sending food to his residence in Seoul, South Korea. On May 4, Thursday, the K-pop star took to Weverse and urged his fans to stop sending meals to his residence. In the statement, the crooner said that ''he respects the thought but doesn't like the gesture."

As per Soompi, the rapper wrote in the Korean language, ''Do not send food delivery to my house. I will not eat it even if you send it. While I am thankful for the thought, I eat well. So buy it for yourself. I ask of you. If you send it one more time, I will look up the receipt order number and take action, So please stop ha.''



Soon after Jungkook shared the post, ARMY - BTS fandom - started reacting.

One Twitter user wrote, "Guys it's been enough already. There have been too many cases of people making them uncomfortable. Can we draw basic boundaries and respect their privacy? This is too much!! He wouldn't say this if it happened just once. Those people should really be reported."



''Imagine, knowing that strangers know your address is already scary. then he even received delivery food from them?? this is disgusting & scarry!''

This is not the first time when Jungkook has called out the fans for invading his privacy.

Jungkook is quite an ardent social media user and often shares his videos and photos with his fans. Recently, the BTS member shared his secret recipe for perilla oil mak-guksu (buckwheat noodle sauce). To show off his culinary skills, the singer went live as he cooked his secret recipe. Apparently, watching their favourite star cook might have hurt some fans, who started sending food packages to his house.