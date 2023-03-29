BTS star JungKook named Calvin Klein's latest global ambassador

K pop is making its mark in fashion too as BTS singer JungKook was named Calvin Klein’s latest global ambassador. This happened after Michael B Jordan was dropped post his Spring 2023 campaign last month.

The American fashion label debuted its new advertisement material featuring JungKook this week. The singer can be seen dressed in the company’s denim designs, with some printed material featuring him in an underwear and denim jacket. JungKook will start with his own Spring 2023 campaign.

In one campaign, the K pop star is seen wearing Calvin Klein’s ’90s straight denim, body jeans with relaxed fit denim shirt, and oversized denim jacket.

In a statement, the global sensation said, “I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jonathan Bottomley, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein, added, “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

