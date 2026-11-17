The nominations for Grammy 2027 are out, and the makers of Dhurandhar had high hopes. Unfortunately, those dreams were not fulfilled, as the movie missed the mark.

Starring Indian actor Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller had several eligible entries across categories.

It has been shut out, with none of the entries making it through to the nominations of the awards, which honour the best in the world of music.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge misses the mark at Grammys

Despite a strong push, Dhurandhar has failed to get a single nomination at the Grammy 2027.

The makers had submitted eight songs across major categories, hoping for a breakthrough for Indian cinema on the global stage. The submissions included: Best Song Written For Visual Media – Phir Se, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance – Jaiye Sajana, Best Global Music Performance – Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Best Global Music Performance – Kanhaiyya, Best Asian Pop Music Performance – Aari Aari, Best Rap Performance – Mann Atkeya - Destiny.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, several songs from the movie had been submitted for consideration in different categories. However, none of them made it through to the final nominations list.

While it has not been seen as a win, the movie and its songs have found success in the subcontinent.

Every year, several Indian artists, and artists from across the globe, send their songs for consideration, and this year, from India, it's a Tamil song, Varuvaaiy" by Devan Ekambaram and Susha got a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance. This is the first time a Tamil song has got a Grammy nomination.



Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer's movie did outstanding business at the box office, earning over Rs 1000 crore. The movie revolved around an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was sent to Pakistan as Hamza Ali Mazai to infiltrate the terrorist camp.

Grammy Nominations 2027

On Nov 16, the nominations for the 2027 Grammy edition were announced, and this year, RAYE topped with 11 nods; Rosalía follows with nine. Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo have received seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean have secured six nods apiece. Check the full list here.