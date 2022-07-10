Riteish Deshmukh expresses gratitude towards Salman Khan for being part of his directorial debut

Actor Riteish Deshmukh will soon be making his debut as a director with a Marathi film titled ‘Ved’. As he wrapped the shoot of the film, Riteish Sunday shared pictures from the movie set and announced that the Bollywood superstar would be a part of his directorial debut. Taking to Instagram, Deshmukh posted some behind-the-scenes pictures and penned a sweet note for Khan. The pictures show Salman and Riteish exchanging some good laughs and dancing on the street.

Riteish captioned the post, "As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled with happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day, it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘Ved’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go."

Salman Khan had a special cameo in his Marathi debut film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now the actor will now be part of his debut directorial also. Adding further to his emotional note, Riteish praised Salman for his kindness. "One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film VedLove you Bhau."

‘Ved’ also marks Riteish’s wife, Genelia D'souza's, debut in the Marathi film industry. Meanwhile, Riteish will also be seen in the Netflix film ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Tamanna Bhatia and in the horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. He was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’. Both Genelia and Riteish will be seen together in Mister Mummy, which is set to release in November 2022.

Speaking of Salman Khan, the star is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.