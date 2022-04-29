Salman Khan to launch Shehnaaz Gill with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan, it is said, will be launching Shehnaaz Gill with his film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. A producer of the film himself, Salman is said to have approached Sana for the film.

Reportedly, she will be seen playing an important role in the Salman Khan starrer opposite Aayush Sharma.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to instant fame with reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13. Salman’s fondness for Shehnaaz is widely known. The two were even seen in the last season when Shehnaaz came on the stage and spoke of the late actor Siddharth Shukla who she was supposed to get married to.